Mexico ambush: Arrest over Mormon massacre
- Published
A suspect in the killing of nine members of a Mormon community in northern Mexico last year has been arrested, local media report.
Mexico's Secretary for State Public Security, Emilio García Ruiz, announced the detention.
Local media say the detainee, thought to be an ex-policeman, is suspected of links to the La Línea drug cartel.
Three women and six children, all dual US-Mexican citizens, were killed in the attack a year ago.
The victims were part of the LeBarón family, a community which broke away from the mainstream Mormon Church and settled in Mexico nearly a century ago.
Mr García Ruiz said Monday's arrest had been carried out by members of the attorney-general's office, who had worked independently of the state to avoid leaks in the case, according to Mexican media.
The suspect has reportedly been transferred to the country's capital, Mexico City, where he will face charges.
According to some media outlets, two other men were also arrested on the same day.
A further two suspects are already in custody in connection with the case.
Three women and their 14 children were travelling on a remote road between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua when their vehicles were ambushed by gunmen on 4 November 2019.
It is unclear why the families were attacked, but one theory is that they were mistaken by La Línea as members of a rival cartel, Los Chapos.