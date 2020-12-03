BBC News

Amazon rainforest rock art depicts giant Ice Age creatures

Published
image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionThis section depicts various animals and geometric designs

Rock art found in the Amazon rainforest carries images of the area's earliest inhabitants living alongside giant Ice Age creatures, researchers say.

The paintings are estimated to have been made between 11,800 and 12,600 years ago, towards the end of the last Ice Age.

The thousands of paintings were found on three rock shelters on the northern edge of the Colombian Amazon.

The excavations took place in 2017 and 2018, but the study is only now being released.

The paintings include depictions of what appear to be now-extinct animals, such as the mastodon, a prehistoric relative of the elephant, and giant sloths and Ice Age horses, researchers say.

image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionResearchers believe this rock art depicts a giant sloth (a); a mastodon (b); a camelid (c); horses (d and e); and a three-toed ungulate with a trunk (f)
image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionA section of the newly documented rock art, including what is believed to be a painting of a mastodon
image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionThese drawings depict animals including snakes, deer and a large bird, as well as geometric designs

There are also paintings of geometric shapes, human figures, handprints and hunting scenes, as well as animals like snakes and birds.

Researchers say the red paintings, made using pigments extracted from scraped ochre, make up one of the largest collections of rock art ever found in South America.

image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionJosé Iriarte describes this painting as "turtle-type" men holding hands
image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionThe paintings were made up to 12,600 years ago
image copyrightJosé Iriarte
image captionResearchers say these drawings include a depiction of a pig-like peccary, deer, humans performing rituals, felines and canines

The research was carried out by experts from the National University of Colombia, the University of Antioquia and the UK's University of Exeter.

"The pictures show how people would have lived amongst giant, now extinct, animals, which they hunted," the University of Exeter's José Iriarte said.

His colleague, Mark Robinson, said the images "give a vivid and exciting glimpse" into the lives of the earliest people to live in western Amazonia.

"They moved into the region at a time of extreme climate change, which was leading to changes in vegetation and the make-up of the forest. The Amazon was still transforming into the tropical forest we recognise today," he said.

image copyrightJosé Iriarte

All photos subject to copyright.

Related Topics

  • Amazon rainforest
  • Archaeology
  • Colombia
  • Art

More on this story

  • Sulawesi art: Animal painting found in cave is 44,000 years old

    Published
    12 December 2019

  • Cave paintings in Mexico: Carvings uncovered in Burgos

    Published
    23 May 2013

  • 'Oldest animal painting' discovered in Borneo

    Published
    7 November 2018