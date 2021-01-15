Champion golfer Ángel Cabrera 'arrested in Brazil' over alleged assault
Argentine star golfer Ángel Cabrera has been arrested in Brazil and is facing extradition to his home country, according to media reports.
The two-time major title winner reportedly faces charges of committing several crimes between 2016 and 2020, including assault and theft.
He was on Interpol's Red Notice list, a worldwide request for police to arrest an individual, pending extradition.
Mr Cabrera has not publicly commented on the allegations against him.
Brazilian police said an unnamed 51-year-old was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, but sources confirmed his identity with various media outlets.
It has not been confirmed when his extradition might take place.
Officials in Argentina have charged him with assault, theft, intimidation and disrespect to the authorities.
Known as El Pato, which means The Duck in Spanish, due to his flat-footedness, Mr Cabrera is one of Latin America's most successful golfers.
He won the US Open Championship in 2007 and the Masters tournament two years later, and is a member of the PGA Champions tour.
But Mr Cabrera has been a fugitive in Argentina since last August, after he failed to appear at a prosecutor's office following accusations of domestic violence by his partner, Cecilia Torres Mana.
Ms Mana filed an abuse complaint in 2016, accusing him of punching her in the face.
Two other women have also filed complaints against him - former partner Micaela Escudero, and his ex-wife Silvia Rivadero, who is also the mother of his two children.