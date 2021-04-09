Saint Vincent volcano: Soufrière erupts amid mass evacuation
A volcano has begun erupting on the Eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent.
More than 16,000 residents were evacuated as volcanic activity on La Soufrière increased on Thursday, with the volcano emitting plumes of ash.
Evacuees are being given temporary homes on cruise ships and in safer parts of the island.
It is the first volcanic eruption on Saint Vincent since the late 1970s - the worst one on record killed over 1,000 people in 1902.