Mexico City metro: Shock, grief, anger in Mexico over metro crash

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionMany have been voicing their distress and anger at the site of the disaster

There has been rising anger in Mexico over the collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City.

The elevated track on Line 12 fell on to a road, killing at least 24 people on Monday. Many more were injured.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said "nothing would be hidden" while the mayor said an external company would be involved in the inquiry.

But family members have been getting increasingly frustrated waiting for information on relatives.

People have held protests calling for culpability as the country comes to terms with the deadliest incident in decades for the city's metro system.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe president has promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the collapse
image copyrightReuters
image captionRelatives of the victims gathered outside the Prosecutor's Office in the Iztapalapa neighbourhood of the city
image copyrightReuters
image captionConcerns over possible structural failures had been raised since the line was inaugurated, in 2012
image copyrightEPA
image captionFlags have been flying at half mast in Mexico City
image copyrightReuters
image caption"Punishment for the guilty" a banner reads
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe overpass collapsed as a train was travelling over it
image copyrightReuters
image captionMany, like Jorge Hernandez, have been waiting for news on injured loved ones

