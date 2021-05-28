Comedy of errors in Argentine TV Shakespeare mix-up
- Published
One man in his time really does play many parts, it seems, according to an Argentine newsreader who mixed up the author William Shakespeare with the first man to receive a Pfizer jab.
Canal 26 presenter Noelia Novillo announced that "one of the most important writers in the English language - for me the master" had died.
In fact it was his namesake, William "Bill" Shakespeare, 81, who died in a hospital in England earlier this week.
Shakespeare "The Bard" died in 1616.
However, that was news to Novillo who told her audience on Thursday: "We've got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man. We're talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We'll let you know how and why it happened."
Gracias por tanto, internet. pic.twitter.com/O4RpS1t1mH— Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) May 28, 2021
With social media proving that all the world is now truly a stage, commentators feasted on the presenter's gaffe.
"The Montagues and the Capulets went to the wake," one wag wrote on Twitter.
"The UK took more than four centuries to warn of the virus. On top of that, they blame China," wrote another.
Bill Shakespeare, a former Rolls Royce worker and parish councillor, received his first jab in December becoming the first man, and the second person, to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
He died on Thursday from an unrelated illness, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said.