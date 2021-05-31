Covid: Peru almost triples death toll after review
Peru has almost tripled its Covid death toll following a government review.
The official death toll now sits at more than 180,000, up from just under 70,000.
Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told reporters that the number was raised on the advice of Peruvian and international experts to more accurately represent the severity of the pandemic in the country.
This was in line with so-called excess deaths figures.
Excess deaths are a measure of how many more people are dying than would be expected based on the previous few years.
"We think it is our duty to make public this updated information," Ms Bermudez said.
Peru has been one of the worst-hit countries in Latin America, resulting in an overstretched healthcare system and a lack of oxygen tanks.
The official number of Covid deaths now stands at 180,764, almost triple the previous official figure of 69,342.
In comparison, neighbouring Colombia has registered 88,282 deaths and Bolivia has reported more than 14,000, while Brazil has one of the world's highest death tolls with more than 460,000.