Cuba braces for Tropical Storm Elsa
- Published
People in Cuba are bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa which is forecast to bring heavy rain to central parts of the island.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Cienfuegos and Matanzas provinces and residents have been told to beware of flash floods and mudslides.
More than 100,000 people have been evacuated.
At least three people have been killed as the storm passed over the Dominican Republic and St Lucia in past days.
Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba later on Monday with conditions expected to worsen in the coming hours, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NHC says.
In Miami, the demolition of a partially collapsed apartment block was brought forward due to the approach of Storm Elsa.
On Friday, Elsa became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season before weakening to a tropical storm.
At least two people died on Saturday when walls collapsed in high winds in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.
The victims were a 15-year-old boy in Barahona, in the south of the country, and a 75-year-old woman west of the capital, Santo Domingo.
On the Eastern Caribbean island of St Lucia, one man also died, according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
In Barbados, hundreds of homes have reportedly been damaged.