Colombia bets on privately funded Covid vaccinations

By Manuel Rueda
Bogotá, Colombia

Published
image captionJohana Bautista got access to a Covid vaccine through the company where she works

When her company announced it had purchased coronavirus vaccines, Johanna Bautista made sure to register with the human resources department for a free shot.

The 26-year-old works as a door-to-door sales agent for telecommunications company Movistar.

A few days later she was at a convention centre in Colombia's capital, Bogotá, getting her first dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

"It could take months before the government starts to vaccinate people my age," Ms Bautista said.

"Getting this vaccine today makes me feel very happy and relieved."

Slow vaccine rollout

Like many developing countries, Colombia is struggling to get enough vaccines for its citizens, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rises due to new variants and fewer restrictions on the economy.

Global vaccine rollout

Scroll table
World
44.1
 3,439,775,179
China
95.8
 1,387,280,157
India
27.3
 377,352,501
US
99.9
 334,151,648
Brazil
53.8
 114,456,183
Germany
97.8
 81,939,305
UK
120.7
 80,646,232
Japan
47.6
 60,257,292
France
87.5
 59,124,911
Turkey
69.0
 58,155,459
Italy
95.3
 57,616,037
Indonesia
18.7
 51,278,367
Mexico
39.3
 50,698,518
Russia
32.6
 47,572,228
Spain
99.7
 46,612,489
Canada
112.6
 42,509,643
Poland
83.3
 31,535,478
Argentina
54.5
 24,616,918
Chile
125.8
 24,053,548
Colombia
41.5
 21,124,781
South Korea
39.7
 20,330,660
Pakistan
9.0
 19,883,900
Saudi Arabia
56.9
 19,825,792
Morocco
53.0
 19,579,875
Netherlands
100.3
 17,191,580
United Arab Emirates
161.1
 15,934,124
Philippines
12.0
 13,122,277
Thailand
18.0
 12,569,213
Belgium
102.1
 11,837,865
Malaysia
35.1
 11,366,710
Israel
126.2
 10,923,521
Hungary
105.1
 10,155,466
Bangladesh
6.1
 10,107,557
Portugal
94.7
 9,660,794
Greece
88.6
 9,233,521
Australia
35.7
 9,097,969
Romania
47.3
 9,092,141
Sweden
90.0
 9,086,607
Czech Republic
83.7
 8,966,562
Peru
27.1
 8,930,921
Dominican Republic
81.4
 8,833,615
Cambodia
52.0
 8,700,167
Austria
95.6
 8,607,754
Switzerland
91.7
 7,932,912
Cuba
64.2
 7,275,137
Kazakhstan
35.9
 6,742,275
Singapore
105.3
 6,163,124
Denmark
102.6
 5,942,561
Iran
6.8
 5,717,914
Ecuador
31.8
 5,619,115
Sri Lanka
24.8
 5,319,423
Serbia
78.2
 5,318,975
Finland
87.1
 4,827,970
Ireland
95.3
 4,707,181
Norway
85.2
 4,617,380
Egypt
4.5
 4,560,082
Jordan
42.3
 4,312,212
Uruguay
123.0
 4,274,165
South Africa
7.1
 4,236,718
Azerbaijan
40.5
 4,107,950
Vietnam
4.2
 4,040,783
Slovakia
71.8
 3,919,426
Mongolia
119.0
 3,899,770
Nigeria
1.9
 3,832,459
Nepal
12.5
 3,653,173
Taiwan
15.0
 3,565,840
Uzbekistan
10.6
 3,541,442
Myanmar
6.4
 3,500,000
Ukraine
8.0
 3,489,332
Qatar
117.9
 3,396,963
El Salvador
49.5
 3,212,880
Croatia
68.6
 2,814,234
Bolivia
22.7
 2,647,544
Costa Rica
49.5
 2,521,795
Venezuela
8.8
 2,508,201
Algeria
5.7
 2,500,000
Lithuania
88.6
 2,411,631
Kuwait
55.6
 2,375,455
Bahrain
128.9
 2,193,232
Tunisia
18.1
 2,138,025
Ethiopia
1.8
 2,058,122
Bulgaria
26.7
 1,852,583
Panama
40.2
 1,736,269
Slovenia
76.4
 1,587,535
Laos
21.3
 1,552,182
Lebanon
22.6
 1,541,843
Kenya
2.9
 1,539,087
Angola
4.6
 1,513,460
Zimbabwe
10.0
 1,491,397
Oman
29.0
 1,480,949
New Zealand
26.4
 1,270,719
Ghana
4.1
 1,261,677
Latvia
65.6
 1,238,086
Iraq
2.7
 1,087,866
Belarus
11.3
 1,068,413
Uganda
2.3
 1,058,094
Guatemala
5.7
 1,028,399
Estonia
77.2
 1,023,643
Albania
35.5
 1,022,802
Honduras
9.9
 980,363
Afghanistan
2.4
 934,463
Palestinian Territories
18.1
 921,595
Cyprus
99.9
 887,110
Ivory Coast
3.2
 850,857
Moldova
19.7
 793,281
Paraguay
10.9
 781,010
Senegal
4.5
 751,129
Guinea
5.6
 734,918
Mauritius
55.6
 706,948
Malta
159.9
 705,852
Sudan
1.5
 677,957
North Macedonia
31.8
 662,372
Rwanda
5.0
 646,909
Luxembourg
96.5
 604,188
Maldives
99.7
 539,092
Mozambique
1.6
 508,184
Bhutan
63.0
 486,126
Bosnia and Herzegovina
14.3
 470,218
Iceland
132.4
 451,936
Malawi
2.2
 428,407
Niger
1.7
 423,335
Libya
5.7
 393,688
Fiji
42.3
 379,199
Trinidad and Tobago
26.2
 366,114
Guyana
45.0
 354,014
Togo
4.2
 347,246
Tajikistan
3.4
 322,907
Montenegro
48.1
 302,321
Georgia
7.3
 289,399
Jamaica
9.7
 288,320
Equatorial Guinea
19.7
 277,042
Yemen
0.9
 268,753
Botswana
11.4
 267,763
Timor-Leste
18.5
 244,497
Kosovo
12.6
 243,428
Somalia
1.5
 235,882
Armenia
7.7
 227,172
Sierra Leone
2.8
 225,380
Suriname
35.7
 209,491
Madagascar
0.7
 197,001
Mali
0.9
 190,301
Zambia
1.0
 181,219
Mauritania
3.8
 174,628
Kyrgyzstan
2.7
 173,700
Barbados
58.7
 168,711
Nicaragua
2.5
 167,500
Namibia
6.3
 159,585
Seychelles
142.0
 139,625
Belize
35.1
 139,525
Jersey
125.2
 126,554
Congo
2.1
 116,110
Isle of Man
134.3
 114,190
Cameroon
0.4
 110,324
Brunei
24.8
 108,457
Syria
0.6
 108,276
Cape Verde
17.9
 99,686
Bahamas
24.4
 95,992
Cayman Islands
143.5
 94,277
Liberia
1.8
 92,041
Comoros
10.5
 90,880
Guernsey
128.2
 85,940
Bermuda
131.4
 81,845
Central African Republic
1.6
 78,685
Gibraltar
231.9
 78,125
Andorra
88.4
 68,329
DR Congo
0.073
 65,567
Antigua and Barbuda
66.5
 65,077
Gabon
2.9
 64,161
Samoa
31.3
 62,161
Faroe Islands
116.3
 56,825
Lesotho
2.6
 56,322
Saint Lucia
29.2
 53,699
Eswatini
4.4
 51,451
Papua New Guinea
0.6
 51,170
South Sudan
0.4
 48,461
Greenland
84.5
 47,971
Benin
0.4
 46,108
Turks and Caicos Islands
117.1
 45,342
San Marino
131.6
 44,659
Gambia
1.8
 42,975
Turkmenistan
0.7
 41,993
Saint Kitts and Nevis
78.9
 41,956
Dominica
55.6
 40,004
Monaco
99.0
 38,849
Liechtenstein
91.9
 35,050
Grenada
30.5
 34,331
Sao Tome and Principe
15.5
 33,996
Tonga
27.1
 28,667
Djibouti
2.7
 26,796
Burkina Faso
0.1
 25,833
St Vincent and the Grenadines
23.0
 25,509
Guinea-Bissau
1.2
 23,318
British Virgin Islands
73.6
 22,247
Solomon Islands
3.2
 21,742
Chad
0.1
 20,478
Cook Islands
107.8
 18,942
Anguilla
109.7
 16,460
Vanuatu
3.4
 10,480
Nauru
86.0
 9,313
Saint Helena
130.0
 7,892
Tuvalu
40.5
 4,772
Falkland Islands
126.5
 4,407
Montserrat
53.0
 2,651
Niue
75.2
 1,216
Pitcairn
100.0
 47
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Burundi
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
Haiti
0
 0
Kiribati
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Tanzania
0
 0
Tokelau
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require two doses per person.

Source: Our World in Data, ONS, gov.uk dashboard

Last updated: 12 July 2021, 10:53 BST

The government's vaccination programme has so far delivered about 22 million doses in the country of 50 million inhabitants, but only about 18% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

To speed things up Colombia is now allowing companies to import vaccines and distribute them for free among their staff.

With the government's help, employers have purchased 2.5 million doses so far, in an effort to protect workers and boost productivity during the pandemic.

And business associations say they are getting calls from companies in other Latin American countries that are interested in putting similar schemes in place.

Ethical questions

But the private vaccination scheme - which runs in parallel to the government's own vaccination efforts - has also also been criticised by public health experts who question its ethics and scientific grounding.

While hundreds of thousands of workers with full-time jobs will be vaccinated under the privately funded scheme, others who are unemployed, or work in the informal economy, are being left out.

Even if they need the vaccines just as urgently.

image captionManuel David Cañas, who entertains motorists for tips, is one of those not covered by the scheme

"While this is a valuable way to speed up vaccination, it does not help us to decrease inequality" says Claudia Vaca, an epidemiologist at the National University in Bogotá.

"It's like creating a VIP queue for those who have the resources to purchase vaccines" says Prof Vaca, who is also a spokeswoman for the Alliance for Health and Life, a group of public health experts that has been critical of the Colombian government's approach to the pandemic.

'Act of solidarity'

Private-sector vaccine purchases were first approved by Colombia in April, as nearby countries like Peru and Argentina approved similar legislation.

But efforts by Colombian companies to import vaccines were initially unsuccessful, because manufacturers were tied up with large orders from national governments.

To help companies acquire vaccines, the Colombian government and the private sector formed a partnership through which the government ceded 2.5 million vaccines it had secured from Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac to a consortium of companies that paid for the shots and agreed to cover transport and distribution.

ANDI, a business association that represents more than 1,200 companies in Colombia, compiled a database of companies that wanted vaccines and set up a fund into which they could pay.

image captionAnother Movistar employee was among those getting vaccinated in Bogotá

According to the association, more than 5,000 companies participated in the scheme, which was also open to businesses which are not ANDI members, paying approximately $60 (£43) per vaccine after transport and distribution were included.

Through the scheme, companies will help Colombia's government to pay for the vaccination of at least 1.25 million people.

"This is a project in which companies are participating without profits in mind," President Iván Duque said on 28 June.

"It is the greatest act of corporate solidarity that we have seen in our country."

Meanwhile the public vaccination campaign rumbles on, with about 9 million people fully vaccinated according to the Ministry of Health.

But vaccines are still arriving at a modest pace, even as the number of people dying from Covid-19 in Colombia is twice as high as in April, forcing the government to prioritize those who are most likely to get ill.

Currently vaccination is only available to people over 40 - and some younger people with serious illnesses - under the government's plan.

Age no hurdle

But under the privately funded vaccination campaign companies are free to choose how they distribute jabs to employees, as long as all staff members are eventually covered. And anyone over 18 is eligible.

image captionThe vaccination roll-out in Colombia has been slow

Some of the country's largest companies have chosen to start with employees under 40 while others, like Movistar, said they would start by vaccinating employees who have the most face-to-face interaction with customers, regardless of their age.

Rappi, a popular delivery app, generated outrage when it announced it would prioritise workers who had accumulated the highest number of deliveries on its platform.

Some doctors have said the privately funded vaccination campaign is throwing epidemiological criteria out the window.

"When vaccines are rare you want to start with the most vulnerable population groups" said Dr Herman Bayona, the president of Bogotá's Medical College.

"This privately funded scheme is designed to solve the problems of companies but it is not necessarily designed with society's needs in mind."

Company representatives argue that the privately funded vaccination plan will eventually help the government to focus on vulnerable groups like homeless people or street vendors.

"The informal sector still faces big challenges," says Ricardo García Molina, the general manager of Evertec, a payments company that bought vaccines for all of its employees in Colombia.

"As companies like ours take pressure off the health system by vaccinating our workers, we give the government more space to take care of people who are being left behind," Mr García Molina argues.

'Everyone is trying to save themselves'

Evertec's general manager said that four employees tested positive for coronavirus in June, more than in any month last year.

The tech company has 530 employees who are mostly working from home, and they have an average age of 30, meaning that for the most part, Evertec will be vaccinating people who still do not qualify for the publicly funded vaccination plan.

Claudia Vaca at Bogotá's National University argues that Colombia's government could have wrestled more benefits from companies when it helped them to get vaccines.

One way to do it, the professor says, could have been to ask companies to provide one vaccine to the informal sector for every vaccine purchased by companies. The government could have also raised funds from the private sector to improve its own vaccination programme.

Prof Vaca says that while the privately funded vaccination campaign will cover an important number of people, it reflects a broader problem: countries facing vaccine shortages are also struggling to distribute their shots equitably and in accordance to scientific criteria.

"We've reached the point where everyone is doing what they can to save themselves" she says.

