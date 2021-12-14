Dozens killed in Haiti fuel tanker blast
At least 50 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say.
Reports say the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited.
Nearby hospitals have been overwhelmed by those injured in the blast.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the Caribbean nation was devastated by the accident, as he declared three days of mourning.
"I learned with sadness and emotion the terrible news of the explosion", he wrote on Twitter.
Pictures posted on social media show an intense blaze, with one witness describing the blast site as "hell".
Local medics told AFP news agency they feared the death toll would rise.
"We don't have the ability to treat the number of seriously burned people," a nurse at the Justinien University Hospital said. "I'm afraid we won't be able to save them all."