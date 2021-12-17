In pictures: Crowds celebrate death of Pinochet's widow in Chile
- Published
Lucia Hiriart, the widow of the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a polarising figure in the country, has died at the age of 99.
Within minutes of the news, crowds celebrated in the capital, Santiago, what they see as the end of a dynasty.
To some, Hiriart was a philanthropist. To others, she was reviled for her perceived influence on her husband.
Pinochet ruled between 1973 and 1990, when more than 3,000 people were murdered by the state or disappeared.
Her death comes ahead of Sunday's presidential election that has divided the country.
Voters will choose between former student leader Gabriel Boric, a left-wing candidate who has condemned Chile's military past, and a far-right candidate who has praised it, José Antonio Kast.