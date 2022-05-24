Mexico shooting: Gunmen open fire at hotel in Celaya
By Vanessa Buschschlüter
BBC News
- Published
Gunmen have opened fire at a hotel in the Mexican city of Celaya, in central Guanajuato state.
Local media say at least 11 people have been killed and several more injured.
Witnesses said a group of around 15 armed men stormed into the hotel at 22:00 local time (03:00 GMT) shooting and throwing petrol bombs before also attacking at least two nearby bars.
The security forces are at the scene but have not yet issued a statement as to who may be behind the shooting.
The city of Celaya has seen a spike in violence with a criminal cartel calling itself Santa Rosa de Lima involved in a deadly feud with its rivals, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
The Santa Rosa cartel mainly engages in extortion and fuel theft. Its former leader, José Yépez, was sentenced to 60 years in prison earlier this year.
While his capture in 2020 was hailed as a major blow to the cartel, the battle to succeed him has unleashed further violence.