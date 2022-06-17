Remains of UK journalist Phillips identified in Brazil
The remains of one of the two bodies found in the remote Amazon rainforest are those of UK journalist Dom Phillips, Brazilian police confirm.
They say the identification was based on dental records.
The second body - believed to be that of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira - is still being examined.
Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, were first reported missing on 5 June. Earlier this week, a suspect confessed to burying the bodies.
The suspect was later named as Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira. The police had explained in detail how both men were killed before leading officers to the place where their bodies were buried.
Human remains were then dug up.
The suspect's brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, has also been arrested in connection with the killings, but denies any involvement.
Mr Pereira had been introducing the journalist - who was writing a book on the Amazon - to contacts and acting as his guide when their boat failed to arrive at an expected point near the border with Peru.