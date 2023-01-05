Mexico prison break: Mourning for guards killed in attack

People embrace as they pay homage to the prison guards killed during an attack at a prison in Ciudad Juárez, MexicoReuters
People mourn the guards killed during an attack at a prison in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on Sunday

People in the Mexican town of Ciudad Juárez, near the US border, are mourning the deaths of guards killed in Sunday's prison break.

Nineteen people - both guards and prisoners - died when gunmen attacked the prison. Thirty inmates escaped.

Seven more people were killed in a shoot-out on Monday while investigators were hunting the escapees.

Following the incident, Mexican authorities fired the prison director, Alejandro Alvarado Téllez.

The attack is one of the deadliest seen in recent times.

Reuters
Members of the security forces stand next to the coffins of guards killed in the attack
Getty Images
A relative holds a picture of one of the guards killed
Reuters
People embrace and pay homage to the victims
AFP
Security agents stand next to pictures of the killed prison guards
AFP
People grieve for the dead

All photos subject to copyright

More on this story

Related Topics