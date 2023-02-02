Peru Congress rejects early election despite protests
- Published
Congress in Peru has again voted against bringing general elections forward to December 2023.
Early elections are one of the key demands of protesters who have been staging almost daily demonstrations for the past seven weeks since the then-President, Pedro Castillo, was ousted.
The proposal for early elections is backed by his successor, Dina Boluarte, but Congress is deeply divided.
Monday's vote was the third attempt to move the elections to this year.
Peru was plunged into crisis on 7 December when Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress in order to stave off an impeachment vote against him.
Congress ignored his attempt to dissolve the legislature and proceeded with his impeachment.
Mr Castillo was arrested and is in prison facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy.
Dina Boluarte, his vice-president, denounced what she said had been an attempt at a coup, and was sworn in by Congress as the country's new president.
At first she said she would serve out the full presidential term until its end in 2026. But within days, with the country hit by nationwide protests, she urged Congress to bring the election forward.
Lawmakers agreed to move the date of the election to April 2024.
However, the concession failed to dampen the anger of protesters who demand they be given a chance to elect not just a new president but also a new Congress, which many feel spends more time infighting than looking after the needs of Peruvians.
Almost 50 people have been killed in clashes between demonstrators and the security forces. Transport and tourism - a main source of revenue for Peru - have been severely disrupted.
President Boluarte has appealed for calm and urged Congress to move the elections again, proposing December 2023 as the new date.
But the legislative body, which is deeply divided, has voted down three proposals to do so.
Their reasons for rejecting the proposal vary. Some lawmakers argue that they should be allowed to serve out their time in office and that moving the elections to this year would be unconstitutional.
Others, from Pedro Castillo's Peru Libre party, say they will back a December 2023 election but only if a referendum is held first on bringing in a new constitution.
Some are also worried that early elections will benefit more powerful parties which have offices across the country and disadvantage those which do not have the money to run election campaigns at short notice.
President Boluarte said she would present a new bill which would allow for a non-binding referendum on a constitution to be held as well as fresh elections this year.