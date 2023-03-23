Living with water pollution in Guatemala

By Marita Moloney
BBC News

The first UN water summit in almost 50 years is taking place this week in New York City, where thousands of delegates will meet to discuss a looming global water crisis caused by overconsumption and overdevelopment.

Reuters news agency sent a photographer to the Las Vacas river in the Chinautla municipality outside Guatemala City on Tuesday to record the impact that pollution is having on one waterway.

Reuters
Reuters
People collect scrap metal from the polluted river, which is straddled by Guatemala's largest landfill
Reuters
This man, known as "Canche", is one of these informal workers
Reuters
According to one non-profit group, The Ocean Cleanup, about 20,000 tonnes of rubbish are carried by the Las Vacas river each year
Reuters
And it's not just humans that can be spotted in the rubbish-clogged waters, as seen here as a cow and her calves cross the river
Reuters
Abner, 12, and Anderson, 9, were also pictured wading through the murky waters
Reuters
Las Vacas is a tributary of the Rio Motagua, the largest river in Guatemala which flows into the Caribbean Sea
Reuters
Last year, the Ocean Cleanup installed a steel-mesh screen on the river to try and stop the plastics before they reach the Caribbean

All images subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story