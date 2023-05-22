Guyana school fire: Children die in Mahdia blaze
Many children are feared dead in a fire in the central Guyanese mining town of Mahdia, officials say.
The fire broke out just after midnight on Monday, engulfing a school dormitory and trapping students.
Emergency services are struggling to contain the fire because of bad weather conditions, the government says.
One report gave a death toll of at least 20. An emergency centre has been set up in the capital, Georgetown, to treat critically injured survivors.
"This is a major disaster. It is horrible, it is painful," said Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.
"It is with heavy heart and pain that the Cabinet is being briefed and kept updated on a horrific fire at the dormitory in Mahdia. All efforts are being made to have a full-scale medical evacuation-supported response," the government's Department of Public Information said in a statement.