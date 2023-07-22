Mexico: Arson attack at bar on US border leaves 11 dead
A manhunt is underway in Mexico after a man set fire to a bar following being kicked out, killing 11 people, officials say.
The attack happened on Friday night in San Luis Rio Colorado, which borders the United States. The bar sits just one street away from the border.
Authorities say a drunk young man threw a Molotov cocktail at the Beer House bar after being thrown out.
He had reportedly been harassing women before being ejected.
The fire killed seven men and four women and left four other people hospitalised, according to a statement from the Sonora state Attorney General's Office. A number of those injured were rushed across the border to hospitals in the United States for treatment.
"According to versions (from) several witnesses, the person with a young, male appearance was disrespecting women in that bar and was expelled," the statement said.
It described the object thrown "a kind of 'Molotov' cocktail".
The suspect has yet to be either identified or apprehended, the attorney general said.
Investigations continue to "clarify the facts" and "bring justice" it said, adding that "in Sonora, no one is above the law".
It is unclear if the incident is related to organised crime, which has plagued Mexico for years.