Mexico bus crash: 15 dead in Nayarit ravine plunge
At least 15 people are thought to have died and 21 have been injured in a bus crash in Mexico.
Local media and officials said the bus plunged into a ravine.
The crash happened in the early hours of Thursday in the western coastal state of Nayarit, according to state officials.
The Elite passenger bus was heading towards Tijuana when the incident occurred on a highway near Barranca Blanca, outside state capital Tepic.
Images shared by Nayarit officials show ambulances lining the highway.
"At the scene there were 21 injured people of various ages who were attended to, as well as 15 people who are presumed to be without signs of life," Nayarit Civil Protection and Firefighters said in a post on social media.
"Work is being done to remove them from the site."
The bus company Elite has not commented.