Palestinian territories media guide

International watchdogs say the media environment is not free."In the West Bank, journalists are the victims of press freedom violations by both the PA and the Israeli occupation forces. In the Gaza Strip, they are threatened by both Israeli military offensives and Hamas policies," says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).The main TV and radio stations are run by the PA's Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Hamas's Al-Aqsa Media Network.There are dozens of private broadcasters. Pan-Arab satellite TVs, especially Qatar's Al-Jazeera, are popular. The growth of online media has eroded the traditional dominance of outlets run by the PA and Hamas.Facebook is the most popular social media platform. Accounts and channels affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group are regularly blocked by social platforms.