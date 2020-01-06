The Jordanian media have traditionally been under tight state control.

The media take care not to cross editorial red lines and journalists are subject to surveillance by the intelligence services, says Reporters Without Borders.

Journalists rarely face violence or lengthy prison terms for their work, but they often self-censor, says Freedom House.

TV is the most popular medium. State broadcaster Jordan Radio and TV Corporation's (JRTV) networks operate alongside dozens of commercial satellite stations, most of them carrying entertainment.

Jordan Media City is a hub for regional satellite TV broadcasters.

BBC World Service radio in Arabic broadcasts on FM in Amman (103.1) and in northern Jordan (89.1). Private, music-based FM radio stations have sprung up. There are more than 40 licensed stations.

Around 8.7 million Jordanians had internet access by 2019 (We Are Social/Hootsuite).

The press law gives officials the power to block websites. Site owners are responsible for posted comments and news websites must have a licence from the government.

The use of social media, especially Facebook, is among the highest in the region. It has increased opportunities for public debate, and social platforms have been used to mobilise protests.

