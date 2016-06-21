Lebanon's broadcasting scene is developed and lively and reflects the country's pluralism and its divisions.

It was the first Arab country to permit private radio and TV and has become a regional media hub.

Media freedom is enshrined in the constitution, although curbs forbid the media from defaming the president or other heads of state and from inciting sectarian strife.

Almost all TVs and radios are privately-owned and many are affiliated with political groups. Al-Manar TV is operated by militant group Hezbollah. Take-up of satellite and cable is widespread.

Lebanese TVs are known for hosting some of the most daring cultural and social talks shows in the Middle East.

There are dozens of private radio stations. BBC Arabic and Radio France Internationale are carried by partner stations.

By June 2019, Lebanon had more than 5.5 million internet users (InternetWorldStats.com).

There are no widespread access curbs, although some sites relating to gambling and pornography, and some Israeli websites, are blocked.

News websites across the political spectrum are a key information source.

There are around 3.8 million active Facebook users (We Are Social/Hootsuite, 2019).

The press

Television

Radio

News agency/internet