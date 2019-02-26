Image copyright AFP Image caption Omani newspapers publish in Arabic and English

Media censorship is "ubiquitous", says Reporters Without Borders.

Freedom House says the authorities have "broad authority to close outlets, block websites, revoke licences, and prosecute journalists for content violations".

Oman has four state-owned TV stations and one privately-owned channel. The first private radio station launched in 2007. The BBC broadcasts on FM in English and Arabic.

There were 3.3 million internet users by the end of 2017 (InternetWorldStats.com).

The internet is the main medium where the public can express their views, but social media activists are often targeted by the authorities, says Reporters Without Borders.

The press

Television

Radio

News agency