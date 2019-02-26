Oman profile - Media
Media censorship is "ubiquitous", says Reporters Without Borders.
Freedom House says the authorities have "broad authority to close outlets, block websites, revoke licences, and prosecute journalists for content violations".
Oman has four state-owned TV stations and one privately-owned channel. The first private radio station launched in 2007. The BBC broadcasts on FM in English and Arabic.
There were 3.3 million internet users by the end of 2017 (InternetWorldStats.com).
The internet is the main medium where the public can express their views, but social media activists are often targeted by the authorities, says Reporters Without Borders.
The press
- Al-Watan - Arabic daily
- Oman Daily - Arabic daily, state-run
- Shabiba - Arabic daily
- Al-Roya - business
- The Week - English-language
- Oman Daily Observer - English-language, state-run
- Times of Oman - English-language
- Muscat Daily - English-language
Television
Radio
- Radio Oman - state-run, operates Arabic and English-language networks
- Hala FM - private, Arabic music
- Al-Wisal - private, Arabic music
- Hi FM - private, English-language
News agency
- Oman News Agency - official, English-language pages