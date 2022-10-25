United Arab Emirates profile - Leaders
President, ruler of Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the third president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.
He is the third son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the first president of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi. Zayed died in November 2004 and was succeeded in his posts by his eldest son, Mohamed's half-brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
When Khalifa suffered a stroke in January 2014, Mohamed effectively took over day-to-day rule of Abu Dhabi. He became ruler of Abu Dhabi when his half-brother died on 13 May 2022. He was elected UAE president on the next day.
Political commentators have characterized Mohamed bin Zayed's rule in UAE as authoritarian, with limited political and civil rights, restricted free speech and strong regulatory and political control of the media.
Vice president and PM, ruler of Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum
Sheikh Mohammed succeeded his elder brother Sheikh Maktoum as ruler of Dubai in January 2006, and was elected to take his place as the UAE's federal prime minister.
Even before taking over as ruler, Sheikh Mohammed had pursued the ambition of transforming Dubai - originally a fishing village and the emirates' main trading post - into one of the world's foremost financial and cultural capitals.
In the early 2000s, growth rates reached double digits, while investment and workers poured in from Asia, the Middle East and the West. Sheikh Mohammed also worked to make his state the most tolerant in the UAE for foreigners.
However, the economic crash of 2008-9 left Dubai with large debts, and needing assistance from Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi gave Dubai $10bn to pay off the debts of the government-owned company Dubai World.
- Ruler of Ajman: Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid al-Nuaimi
- Ruler of Fujairah: Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad bin Hamad al-Sharqi
- Ruler of Ras al Khaimah: Sa'ud Bin-Saqr al-Qasimi
- Ruler of Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad al-Qasimi
- Ruler of Umm al Qaiwain: Sheikh Saud bin Rashid al-Mualla