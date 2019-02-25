Image copyright AFP Image caption Abu Dhabi has emerged as a media hub

The UAE is a regional and international centre for TV and media, alongside Egypt and Lebanon. Dubai Media City and twofour54, Abu Dhabi's media zone, were set up to attract industry players.

The UAE is home to major pan-Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned MBC and OSN. Sky News Arabia operates from Abu Dhabi.

The presence of millions of expatriates adds variety to the media scene, which caters for Arab, English-speaking and South Asian audiences.

Most domestic UAE media outlets are run by state-owned Abu Dhabi Media and Dubai Media Incorporated.

Self-censorship

The constitution provides for freedom of speech but there is strong regulatory and political control of media content.

Publications must be licensed and follow official guidelines on reporting. Foreign publications are censored before distribution. Journalists tend to practise self-censorship.

The UAE has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the Arab world. By the end of 2017 there were 9.4 million users (InternetWorldStats.com). Extensive, automated filtering is in place at ISP level. Targeted content includes opposition politics and religion.

Legislation bans the dissemination of online material that can threaten "public order", and provides for prison terms for those who "deride or damage" the reputation of the state and "display contempt" for religion.

