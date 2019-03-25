Golan Heights profile - Timeline
1967 June - Israel captures Golan Heights during Six-Day War.
1973 October - Yom Kippur War: Syrian army fails to regain Golan Heights.
1974: Israel, Syria sign armistice.
1981: Israel annexes Golan Heights.
1999: Peace talks - Israeli premier and Syrian foreign minister meet.
2000 January - Peace talks break down.
2008 January - Indirect talks resume through Turkish intermediaries.
2008 September - Talks put on hold following resignation of Israeli PM.
2009 June - Syrian leader says no partner for talks on Israeli side.
2013 - Syrian civil war impinges on Golan. Israel returns fire against Syrian rebels, and in May against the Syrian army, across no-man's land.
- US President Donald Trump recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.