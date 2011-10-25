Palau media guide

The commercial centre of Koror in the Pacific island nation of PalauGetty Images

The law provides for a free press, and there are no reports of official curbs on internet access. However, news outlets often struggle financially.

Regional and international news services are also available.

Internet access has been hampered by high costs and lack of connectivity outside the main islands. Despite this, there were 18,900 internet users by July 2022, comprising more than 100% of the country's population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press/online

Television

There are no terrestrial over-the-air TV stations based in Palau, but most households have cable TV, which carries US and international channels.

Radio

  • WWFM - private FM station, music and speech
  • KRFM - private FM station, music and speech
  • T8AA - Palauan language government station, news and speech

