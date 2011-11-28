Mideast media encouraged by Syria sanctions

A commentary in Turkey's Vatan said the Assad regime did "not have much time left", which poses a problem to its "closest ally" Iran. Milliyet pointed to a global balance-of-power issue which may see the US using the Arab Spring as an "excuse further to strengthen its position in the Middle East". It said this should be of concern to Russia, which has supported both Syria and Iran, and places Turkey in an awkward position because of its "unhesitant" stance on the crisis.