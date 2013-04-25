In pictures: World historical sites damaged in conflict
The Umayyad mosque in Aleppo, Syria, is one of many historical landmarks to be damaged during conflicts around the world.
The 11th-Century minaret of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo has been destroyed during clashes between rebels and government forces in Syria. Here are some other historical sites around the world that have fallen victim to conflict.
The famous 16th-Century bridge of Mostar was blown up in 1993 during the bitter fighting in the Bosnian war between the city's Muslims and Croats. Residents were forced to use a rope bridge, left, in its place until it was replaced and reopened in 2004.
The Buddhas of Bamiyan, carved into a mountainside in central Afghanistan, were among Asia's great archaeological treasures. The larger statue - standing 53m (125ft) above the town of Bamiyan - was considered to be the most remarkable representation of the Buddha in the world. In 2001 the Taliban blew up what they considered un-Islamic representations of the human form.
Indian troops stormed the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar in June 1984 in an attempt to flush out militant Sikh separatists sheltering inside. Many people were killed and the buildings, which are still the site of important religious celebrations, were seriously damaged. They have since been fully restored.
Coventry's medieval cathedral was razed by Luftwaffe bombs during World War II.
In February 2006, the al-Askari mosque in the Iraqi city of Samarra, one of the most revered Shia shrines, was destroyed in a bomb attack, setting off a wave of sectarian violence.
The Summer Palace in Beijing was built by the Chinese Emperor Qianlong to escape the hustle and bustle of court life. It was sacked and burned by French and British armies during the Second Opium War in 1860. The royal park containing palace temples, gardens, pavilions, and lakes was later rebuilt and opened to the public in the 1920s.
The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin was badly damaged in a bombing raid in 1943, and has been kept in ruins as a memorial to peace and reconciliation. Modern architecture has since been added alongside.
Islamists in Mali, seen here in a still from footage, have destroyed ancient shrines and mausoleums in Timbuktu. The UN World Heritage site, sometimes called the city of 333 saints, was a centre of Islamic learning from the 13th to the 17th centuries. Islamists regard the shrines as idolatrous.