Egypt: The first 100 days of Sisi
Former field marshal Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has been president of Egypt for 100 days. He was elected in May 2014, almost a year after he removed his predecessor, President Mohammed Morsi, from office.
While some Egyptians celebrated the possibility that Mr Sisi would bring stability to their country, others feared that a return to the authoritarian security state that prevailed under Hosni Mubarak.
Here, Egyptians give their views on how the country has changed since President Sisi took office.
Samar Zakaria, housewife in Hurghada
Despite the positives of this last 100 days, I would like to see the country controlled by law.
But the situation remains as it is. There is an absence of security and laws are being breached all the time.
There has been an increase in kidnapping and terrorist attacks. And the continuous electricity faults are making many Egyptians very angry.
We cannot see any alternative solutions.
The price increases resulting from the gradual removal of subsidies have also caused many people to suffer. They don't understand that this change is to help the economy develop.
No-one can deny that the Egyptian president has started a great project. The Suez Canal development project promises to be great for the country.
In addition to that he has restored Egyptian pride among Arab countries, and he has improved relations between Egypt and Russia.
Egypt could be in a worse position, we could be in ruins like Syria and Libya, but we have been protected from disaster.
The current government has made catastrophic mistakes in its management of the country. But they are still considered to be mistakes made by the government and not by the militia.
There are problems - it seems to me that the government is appeasing the Islamists, the prime minister cares about ridiculous issues and al-Sisi has the image of a soft and kind president, not a strong and deterrent one.
But despite all that I will never forget that we could be in the same position as Syria and Iraq without his intervention.
Egyptians haven't gained anything over the last 100 days. All we have received are verbal promises, while the media sell us the idea that al-Sisi is the saviour.
Electricity, health, transport, water and security - none of these problems has seen any real improvement.
There has been an unacceptable increase in electricity faults.
The economic projects that he announced, such as the Suez Canal development project, new opportunities for foreign investments and new school buildings have given Egyptians hope but not a real reward.
Instead we have seen an increase in the price of fuel and basic needs.
At the same time he is asking businesses to donate to the country's projects.
He should be using the law to refund money that has been stolen from us.
All that has happened so far gives me the impression that we are heading towards another Mubarak era, one that includes economic growth without equitable distribution.
Since al-Sisi became president he has faced many problems.
We have problems with terrorism as terrorism is now everywhere.
We have problems relating to the supply of service such as gas, electricity and water.
But in my opinion despite all of that he is taking quick steps towards reform and development.
He has launched the Suez Canal development project, the development of roads and bridges, he has established the scientists' council, and has improved Egypt's image globally assuring co-operation with the international community.
He also worked on reconciling different sections of Egyptian society.
He is a president who is trying to reform the country and he is doing a great job in facing all the challenges.
I think Egyptians are hopeful their problems will end soon.
The achievements that have been fulfilled during the last 100 days couldn't have been achieved in years without al-Sisi.
Most of them, such as the Suez Canal development project, are projects that existed a long time ago, but no-one had the courage to implement them.
There has also been an improvement in security compared to situation in the last four years, especially for Christians.
Al-Sisi not only moved the vendors from the main streets in the downtown area but he relocated them to other places. He solved the problem for good.
On the other side, we still suffer from the bureaucratic routine in the government's institutions, and I also feel he is neglecting the poor and is not helping to support them.
The Egyptian government is insisting on using force to deal with the banned Muslim brotherhood.
The Muslim Brotherhood do not want to compromise in order to re-integrate in the society.
Instead its members are insisting that ousted president Morsi is returned to power.
The police use violence against them, but their actions also affect the freedom of the other Egyptians.
The police use security problems as an excuse to prosecute activists and to limit the freedom of the civil movements that oppose the government's policies.
The Egyptian government seems to be weak and doesn't have vision.
They have made many decisions that have lead to a negative impact on ordinary citizens.
I think don't think they know how to get out of this crisis.
Interviews by Shereen Sherief