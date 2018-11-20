Yemen crisis: Why is there a war?

Image copyright EPA Image caption More than 60% of civilian deaths have been the result of Saudi-led air strikes, the UN says

Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, has been devastated by a civil war. Here we explain what is fuelling the fighting, and who is involved.

How did the war start?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Houthi rebel fighters entered Sanaa in September 2014 and took full control in January 2015

The conflict has its roots in the failure of a political transition supposed to bring stability to Yemen following an Arab Spring uprising that forced its longtime authoritarian president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, to hand over power to his deputy Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, in 2011.

President Hadi struggled to deal with a variety of problems, including attacks by al-Qaeda, a separatist movement in the south, the continuing loyalty of many military officers to Mr Saleh, as well as corruption, unemployment and food insecurity.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ali Abdullah Saleh (R) was forced to hand over power to Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi (L)

The Houthi movement, which champions Yemen's Zaidi Shia Muslim minority and fought a series of rebellions against Mr Saleh during the previous decade, took advantage of the new president's weakness by taking control of their northern heartland of Saada province and neighbouring areas.

Disillusioned with the transition, many ordinary Yemenis - including Sunnis - supported the Houthis and in late 2014 and early 2015, the rebels took over Sanaa.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A Saudi-led multinational coalition intervened in the conflict in Yemen in March 2015

The Houthis and security forces loyal to Mr Saleh - who is thought to have backed his erstwhile enemies in a bid to regain power - then attempted to take control of the entire country, forcing Mr Hadi to flee abroad in March 2015.

Alarmed by the rise of a group they believed to be backed militarily by regional Shia power Iran, Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Arab states began an air campaign aimed at restoring Mr Hadi's government. The coalition received logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.

What's happened since then?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Yemen air strike: The school that's lost 42 children

Coalition ground troops landed in the southern port city of Aden in August 2015 and helped drive the Houthis and their allies out of much of the south over the next few months. Mr Hadi's government has established a temporary home in Aden, although the president remains in exile.

The Houthis meanwhile have not been dislodged from Sanaa, and have been able to maintain a siege of the southern city of Taiz and to fire mortars and missiles across the border with Saudi Arabia.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Nawal Al-Maghafi visits the front line of the Yemen army's battle for the capital of Yemen

Jihadist militants from al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and rival affiliates of the Islamic State group (IS) have taken advantage of the chaos by seizing territory in the south and carrying out deadly attacks, notably in Aden.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Adel al-Jubeir: "No country has provided more aid to Yemen than Saudi Arabia".

The launch of a ballistic missile towards Riyadh in November 2017 prompted the Saudi-led coalition to tighten its blockade of Yemen.

The coalition said it wanted to halt the smuggling of weapons to the rebels by Iran - an accusation Tehran denied - but the UN said the restrictions could trigger "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades".

Despite more than three years of inconclusive fighting, several UN-organised efforts to negotiate a peace deal have failed.

Why are there rifts among rebel and government forces?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ali Abdullah Saleh died amid fierce clashes between his supporters and the Houthis in Sanaa

The alliance between the Houthis and Mr Saleh was the first to collapse following clashes in November 2017 over control of Sanaa's biggest mosque that left dozens of people dead.

Houthi fighters launched an operation to take full control of the capital and on 4 December 2017 announced that Mr Saleh had been killed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ali Abdullah Saleh ruled Yemen for 33 years

Only weeks later, infighting among pro-government forces erupted.

Separatists seeking independence for south Yemen, which was a separate country before unification with the north in 1990, formed an uneasy alliance with troops loyal to Mr Hadi in 2015 to stop the Houthis capturing Aden.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Southern separatists fought Hadi loyalists after their demand for a cabinet reshuffle was rejected

But in January 2018 the separatist movement known as the Southern Transitional Council (STC) accused the Hadi government of corruption and mismanagement, and demanded the removal of Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghar.

Clashes erupted when separatist units attempted to seize government facilities and military bases in Aden by force.

The situation has been made more complex by divisions within the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi Arabia reportedly backs Mr Hadi, who is based in Riyadh, while the United Arab Emirates is closely aligned with the separatists.

What's been the human cost?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The UN says Yemen is on the brink of the world's worst famine in 100 years if the war continues

In short, the situation in Yemen is, the UN says, the world's worst man-made humanitarian disaster.

More than 6,800 civilians have been killed and at least 10,700 injured since March 2015, the UN says.

Well over half of the dead and wounded have been caused by Saudi-led coalition air strikes.

According to the UN Human Rights Council, civilians have repeatedly been the victims of "unrelenting violations of international humanitarian law".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inside Yemen's industrial-scale prosthetic limb factory

About 75% of the population - 22.2 million people - are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 11.3 million people in acute need who urgently require immediate assistance to survive - an increase of 1 million since June 2017.

Some 17.8 million people do not know where their next meal is coming from and 8.4 million are considered at risk of starvation. Severe acute malnutrition is threatening the lives of almost 400,000 children under the age of five.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The sick children trapped by war in Yemen

With only half of the country's 3,500 health facilities fully functioning, at least 16.4 million people are lacking basic healthcare.

Medics have struggled to cope with the world's largest cholera outbreak, which has resulted in more than 1.2 million suspected cases since April 2017.

The war has also forced more than 3 million people to flee from their homes, with 2 million still displaced.

Why should this matter for the rest of the world?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group have killed dozens of people in Aden

What happens in Yemen can greatly exacerbate regional tensions. It also worries the West because of the threat of attacks - such as from al-Qaeda or IS affiliates - emanating from the country as it becomes more unstable.

The conflict is also seen as part of a regional power struggle between Shia-ruled Iran and Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia.

Gulf Arab states - backers of President Hadi - have accused Iran of bolstering the Houthis financially and militarily, though Iran has denied this.

Yemen is also strategically important because it sits on a strait linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, through which much of the world's oil shipments pass.