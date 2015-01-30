Middle East Beats
Top Stories
Video 3:49
Yousra El Gendy
The Egyptian musician breaking the mould
- 30 January 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 3:41
Amani Yahya
Yemeni rapper based in conflict-torn Sana'a
- 15 February 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 4:26
Mashrou'Leila
- 6 February 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 4:28
Ajam
- 20 February 2015
- From the section Middle East
More beats
Video 4:31
Malaysia's Yuna
- 27 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:15
Ruhaniyat, India
- 20 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:13
Nguyen Cong Hai
- 13 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:26
Adi and Suhail
- 27 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:11
Thxa Soe
- 20 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:09
Le Cat Trong Ly
- 13 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 3:54
Dawanggang
- 6 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:02
LatAm Criolo
- 2 November 2012
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:15
LatAm: Siba
- 21 September 2012
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:06
Africa: Mokoomba
- 31 May 2013
- From the section Africa
Video 3:50
Africa: Nigeria's Bez
- 17 May 2013
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:18
These boots are made for music
- 19 October 2014
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
What's so important about a ship's flag?
- 25 July 2019
- From the section World
Iran, tankers and the Gulf crisis explained
- 22 July 2019
- From the section Middle East
Talking about sex no longer so taboo in the Arab world
- 17 July 2019
- From the section Middle East
'You can never truly understand how painful it is'
- 17 July 2019
- From the section Middle East