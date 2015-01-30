Middle East Beats

Video 3:49

Yousra El Gendy

The Egyptian musician breaking the mould

Video 3:41

Amani Yahya

Yemeni rapper based in conflict-torn Sana'a

Video 4:26

Mashrou'Leila

Video 4:28

Ajam

More beats

Video 4:31

Malaysia's Yuna

  • 27 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:15

Ruhaniyat, India

  • 20 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:13

Nguyen Cong Hai

  • 13 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:26

Adi and Suhail

  • 27 February 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:11

Thxa Soe

  • 20 February 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:09

Le Cat Trong Ly

  • 13 February 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 3:54

Dawanggang

  • 6 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:02

LatAm Criolo

Video 4:15

LatAm: Siba

Video 4:06

Africa: Mokoomba

  • 31 May 2013
  • From the section Africa
Video 3:50

Africa: Nigeria's Bez

Video 4:18

These boots are made for music

What's so important about a ship's flag?

  • 25 July 2019
  • From the section World

Iran, tankers and the Gulf crisis explained

Talking about sex no longer so taboo in the Arab world

'You can never truly understand how painful it is'