Middle East

In pictures: Saudi King Abdullah mourned

  • 23 January 2015
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mourners have gathered in Saudi Arabia to pay their respects to King Abdullah, who died in hospital weeks after being admitted with a lung infection.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption In keeping with the traditions of Wahhabi Islam, the king has a modest unmarked grave.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption World leaders including the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, hurried to Riyadh for the funeral which came hours after the king's death was announced.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also among the mourners was Abdullah's quickly anointed successor - half-brother King Salman. Keen to avoid uncertainty, the ruling family appointed another of King Abdullah's half-brothers, Muqrin, as the new crown prince.
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The monarchy is faced with formidable challenges - with the Islamic State (IS) group to the north and al-Qaeda in Yemen to the south.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption King Abdullah's passing was marked in other countries - here, a flag flies at half mast over Westminster Abbey in London.
Image copyright EPA
Image caption While in Qatar, Spanish and Slovenian handball players observed a minute's silence before a match in Doha.

More on this story