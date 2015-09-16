Opening Day
BBC ARABIC FESTIVAL opens on October 30, 2015
Join us for a day of events at the BBC's Broadcasting House
The World Piazza, at W1A 1AA
food and music from 9am to 6pm
Ensemble Zar
Directed by the composer Bushra El-Turk, Ensemble Zar are masters of improvisation, relishing in the spontaneous nature of Oriental music. A fresh and fearless ensemble, they boast extraordinary versatility performing fusion styles that mix contemporary and traditional arrangements.
Yazz Ahmed Quartet
British-Bahraini trumpet and flugelhorn player, Yazz Ahmed, will perform original compositions of hypnotic Middle Eastern riffs and haunting melodies fused with jazz and free improvisation. The Quartet features Lewis Wright, vibraphone; Dave Manington, bass guitar; and Corrina Silvester on drums.
OPENING CEREMONY
Join us for an evening of documentary and discussion to bring in the 2015 BBC Arabic Festival.
FRIDAY, 30 OCTOBER
7pm to 9pm
FREE ADMISSION, Limited Public Availability: tickets available by registering through bbcarabicfestival@bbc.co.uk
BBC Radio Theatre, New Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London W1A 1AA
HOSTED BY EDDIE IZZARD
EDDIE IZZARD is hailed as one of the foremost stand-up comedians of his generation and is renowned as a film, theatre and TV actor. Since his West End debut show, Live at the Ambassadors, Eddie has had a succession of sell-out and critically-acclaimed international tours and gigs. He has sold out Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, and was the first stand-up to ever perform at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Eddie's musings and performances have earned him countless awards including two Emmy's and a Tony nomination for Best Actor.
In August 2009, Eddie took a month off work and ran 43 marathons in 51 days for Sport Relief, raising in excess of ￡1.85 million.
Eddie is currently on the French leg of his world tour with his comedy show, Force Majeure (performing in French). The tour has, to date, visited 29 countries throughout Europe, USA, Africa and Australasia. Force Majeure Reloaded will return to the UK in January 2016 when Eddie takes up a four-week residency at The Palace Theatre in London's West End.
Pregnant and in Chains
Following an investigation lasting more than a year, BBC Arabic exposes the hidden persecution of women who have broken the United Arab Emirates' strict laws on sex outside marriage. The country's prisons are filled with vulnerable women sentenced under these laws. For many, pregnancy was used as proof of their crime. This film reveals how these laws force women to take desperate measures. We meet a pregnant Emirati woman who had an illegal abortion; a pregnant Filippino shop worker who made a dramatic escape from Dubai airport; a young Filippino woman who served a prison sentence with her two small daughters; a Bangladeshi domestic servant raped by her employer and got pregnant; another pregnant rape victim who tried to escape her employer's home. For the first time, through exclusive interviews and undercover footage, this BBC Arabic film investigates the UAE's laws on sex outside marriage and reveals their dramatic consequences on the lives of women.
Directed by Christine Garabedian, a Beirut-born Dutch-Armenian freelance film-maker with roots in many places. She has made documentaries, current affairs, and factual programmes for broadcasters including the BBC, Channel 4 and Al Jazeera. She has travelled and worked across the Arab World and has a special interest in the Middle East. She has developed, filmed, written, edit-produced, and directed documentary films for BBC Arabic's Award-winning Close-Up series since February 2012.
The Opening Ceremony of the 2015 BBC Arabic Festival presents the 2014 BBC Arabic Young Journalist Awardee, Abdelfattah Farag, where he will present the film borne out of this reward.
Shayma
Shayma is a hard working woman in her 30's defying the odds of gender-based expectations. Her relationship with her colleagues are her closest friends and her boss shows her a lot of respect. She considers her workplace her home away from home. But her body is filled with visible scars acquired from work-related injuries from over the years. For 12 hours a day, Shayma sorts, collects and transports junk iron. She is the only female labourer in a male-dominated iron junk shop. In this short documentary, director Abdelfattah Farag explores her life, dreams and aspirations as the only woman in western Egypt working in this industry.
Directed by Abdulfattah Farag, an Egyptian journalist and director. In 2014, Farag's investigative report entitled 'Waters of Giza' was published by Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism. Farag made his first film, Saber, in 2013 documenting the life of one of Cairo's growing number of unofficial garbage collectors. For this film, he was nominated by the Samir Kassir Award for Press Freedom. Farag was also awarded the 2014 BBC Arabic Young Journalist Award for the same film, receiving mentorship and training with at the BBC Arabic bureau in Cairo. Shayma is his second film.
The 2015 BBC Arabic Young Journalist Award will be announced at the BBC Arabic Festival Closing Awards Gala.