Opening Day

Following an investigation lasting more than a year, BBC Arabic exposes the hidden persecution of women who have broken the United Arab Emirates' strict laws on sex outside marriage. The country's prisons are filled with vulnerable women sentenced under these laws. For many, pregnancy was used as proof of their crime. This film reveals how these laws force women to take desperate measures. We meet a pregnant Emirati woman who had an illegal abortion; a pregnant Filippino shop worker who made a dramatic escape from Dubai airport; a young Filippino woman who served a prison sentence with her two small daughters; a Bangladeshi domestic servant raped by her employer and got pregnant; another pregnant rape victim who tried to escape her employer's home. For the first time, through exclusive interviews and undercover footage, this BBC Arabic film investigates the UAE's laws on sex outside marriage and reveals their dramatic consequences on the lives of women.