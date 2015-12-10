Image copyright Reuters Image caption The dog has met several dignitaries including US Secretary of State John Kerry

A dog recently adopted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kaiya, bit two visitors, one a lawmaker, during a religious event.

The incident happened during a candle-lighting ceremony to mark the Jewish festival of Hannukah at Mr Netanyahu's residence.

MP Sharren Haskel and the husband of Tzipi Hotovely, the deputy foreign minister, were not seriously hurt.

Mr Netanyahu's son took the dog in from a rescue home earlier this year.

Image caption Mr Netanyahu has not commented on the incident

Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted a picture of himself with the 10-year-old mixed breed in August.

"If you want a canine, find an adult dog to rescue. You won't regret it," he wrote.

Kaiya has met several high profile visitors including US Secretary of State John Kerry.