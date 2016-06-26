Image copyright AP Image caption Yishai Schlissel stabbed six people at the Gay Pride march in Jerusalem in 2015

An Israeli court has given a life sentence to a man who killed a teenager and wounded five other marchers at last year's Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem.

Yishai Schlissel, 40, an ultra-Orthodox Jew, said he had been doing God's will when he stabbed his victims.

He managed to infiltrate the parade three weeks after completing a 10-year sentence for a similar attack in 2005.

The court criticised the police, saying they had known the danger Schissel posed but failed to act properly.

Shortly after his release, he had lashed out at homosexuality in interviews and said the Jerusalem march needed to be stopped.

In anti-gay pamphlets, he asked Jews to "risk beatings or imprisonment" to act against the event.

He stabbed six people during the march before being arrested. Shira Banki, 16, later died in hospital.

Image copyright AP Image caption A photographer captured the moment the man reached for his knife

Israeli media said Schlissel was initially turned away by police but managed to return to the parade by using side streets.

Several senior Israeli police officers were sanctioned or reassigned following the attack.

The Gay Pride event has long been a source of tension between Jerusalem's secular community and its Jewish Orthodox groups.