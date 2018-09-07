Middle East

In pictures: Fresh protests rock Basra in Iraq

  • 7 September 2018
Protesters at a government building in Basra Image copyright Reuters

Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra took to the streets again on Thursday night to protest against corruption and a lack of basic services.

Unrest has continued throughout the summer but at least seven people have been killed in clashes this week alone.

Basra's predominantly Shia province is home to 70% of Iraq's oil reserves but residents complain of decades of neglect from the central government.

A soldier runs Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Thursday's demonstrations came the day after another protester was killed
Protesters watch an official building in flames in Basra, Iraq, 6 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Demonstrators set alight offices belonging to local government and political parties
A protester stands with arms raised in front of a burning government building in Basra, 6 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Smoke rises from the Guest House building in Basra, 6 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters

Iraq's parliament has now said it will convene an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the unrest. The protests also forced the closure of the nearby port of Umm Qasr on Thursday.

Despite a curfew and promises of emergency funds, the unrest has continued.

Protesters pose amid smoke near a burning building in Basra, 6 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Protesters hold candles near a government building in Iraq's Basra, 6 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Protesters stand on top of an official building in Basra, 6 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Protesters carrying an Iraqi flag gather near a government building in Basra Image copyright Reuters
Iraqi protesters carry a giant Iraqi flag in Basra, 6 September 2018 Image copyright AFP

Protests first broke out in July over poor infrastructure and a lack of water and electricity supplies.

