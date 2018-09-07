Image copyright Reuters

Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra took to the streets again on Thursday night to protest against corruption and a lack of basic services.

Unrest has continued throughout the summer but at least seven people have been killed in clashes this week alone.

Basra's predominantly Shia province is home to 70% of Iraq's oil reserves but residents complain of decades of neglect from the central government.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thursday's demonstrations came the day after another protester was killed

Image copyright AFP Image caption Demonstrators set alight offices belonging to local government and political parties

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright Reuters

Iraq's parliament has now said it will convene an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the unrest. The protests also forced the closure of the nearby port of Umm Qasr on Thursday.

Despite a curfew and promises of emergency funds, the unrest has continued.

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright AFP

Protests first broke out in July over poor infrastructure and a lack of water and electricity supplies.

All images subject to copyright.