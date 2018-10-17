Image copyright Reuters Image caption Staffan de Mistura has been the UN special envoy to Syria since July 2014

The UN special envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has said he will step down from his post at the end of November after more than four years in the job.

The 71-year-old Italian-Swedish diplomat told the UN Security Council this was for personal reasons.

Mr de Mistura added that he would use his remaining time to try to make progress on a constitutional committee for Syria.

The UN sees this as a major step in trying to end the seven-year civil war.

Such a committee would be tasked with drafting a new constitution for Syria.

In September the UN said such a committee could be made up of members from three groups: the Syrian government; an opposition delegation; and a group made up of Syria experts, civil society members, independents, tribal leaders and women.

However Mr de Mistura said the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad had difficulties with a UN list of participants, which was causing delays.

He is due to report to the UN Security Council at the end of November on progress.

The conflict in Syria has left more than 350,000 people dead, devastated cities and drawn in other countries.