Egypt cat mummies discovered in ancient tombs

  • 10 November 2018

Archaeologists reveal mummified cats and scarab beetles found in recently discovered tombs near Cairo.

  • Mummified cats at the area near King Userkaf pyramid complex in Saqqara Necropolis on November 10, 2018 AFP

    Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a collection of mummified cats and scarab beetles in a series of ancient tombs.

  • An Egyptian archaeologist works on the mummified cats inside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, in Giza, Egypt November 10, 2018 Reuters

    The finds, dating back more than 4,000 years, were made at Saqqara, south of Cairo. The vast burial ground served the city of Memphis - ancient Egypt's capital for 2,000 years.

  • A mummified cat at the area near King Userkaf pyramid complex in Saqqara Necropolis on November 10, 2018 AFP

    Ancient Egyptians believed cats, and other animals, held a special position in the afterlife.

  • An Egyptian archaeologist cleans the bronze ancient Egyptian sitting cat statue. 10 Nov 2018 AFP

    One of the tombs held a bronze statue dedicated to a cat goddess.

  • A mummified scarab beetle inside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, in Giza, Egypt November 10, 2018. Reuters

    Scarabs also held religious significance and could symbolise the sun god, Ra. Mostafa Waziri, of Egypt's antiquities council, said the discovery of mummified scarabs was "something really a bit rare".

  • A mummified cat at the area near King Userkaf pyramid complex in Saqqara Necropolis on November 10, 2018 AFP

    Humans were mummified to preserve their bodies for the afterlife, while animals were mummified as religious offerings.

  • Mummified cats are brought out from a tomb near the King Userkaf pyramid complex in Saqqara Necropolis on November 10, 2018 Reuters

    In all, seven sarcophagi were discovered on the edge of the King Userkaf pyramid complex. Three of them held cats.

  • Mummified cats are brought out from a tomb near the King Userkaf pyramid complex in Saqqara Necropolis on November 10, 2018 Reuters

    Further work at the site in Saqqara is planned. Archaeologists found the door to another tomb that remains sealed and they plan to open it in the coming weeks.

  • Items are displayed on the edge of King Userkaf pyramid complex in Saqqara Necropolis on November 10, 2018. AFP

    The newly found tombs lie in a buried ridge that has only partially been excavated. Experts say it could offer many more discoveries.

