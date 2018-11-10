Egypt cat mummies discovered in ancient tombs
Archaeologists reveal mummified cats and scarab beetles found in recently discovered tombs near Cairo.
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a collection of mummified cats and scarab beetles in a series of ancient tombs.
The finds, dating back more than 4,000 years, were made at Saqqara, south of Cairo. The vast burial ground served the city of Memphis - ancient Egypt's capital for 2,000 years.
Ancient Egyptians believed cats, and other animals, held a special position in the afterlife.
One of the tombs held a bronze statue dedicated to a cat goddess.
Scarabs also held religious significance and could symbolise the sun god, Ra. Mostafa Waziri, of Egypt's antiquities council, said the discovery of mummified scarabs was "something really a bit rare".
Humans were mummified to preserve their bodies for the afterlife, while animals were mummified as religious offerings.
In all, seven sarcophagi were discovered on the edge of the King Userkaf pyramid complex. Three of them held cats.
Further work at the site in Saqqara is planned. Archaeologists found the door to another tomb that remains sealed and they plan to open it in the coming weeks.
The newly found tombs lie in a buried ridge that has only partially been excavated. Experts say it could offer many more discoveries.