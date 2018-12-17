Image copyright AFP Image caption Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair (R), pictured in 2015

A son of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Facebook blocked him for 24 hours amid a spat over several posts railing against Palestinians and Muslims.

Last week, Facebook removed a post by Yair Netanyahu in which he called for "avenging the deaths" of two Israeli soldiers killed by a Palestinian.

A post in which the 27-year-old said he would prefer if "all Muslims leave the land of Israel" was also taken down.

He denounced Facebook as "thought police". It has so far not commented.

Mr Netanyahu drew widespread criticism last year after he posted a meme mocking some of his father's critics, including billionaire financier George Soros, which the Anti-Defamation League said was anti-Semitic.

He also faced a public backlash over his reported failure to pick up his dog's poo.

On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu took to Twitter to express his anger at his 24-hour ban from Facebook, calling the move "unbelievable".

His tweet included a screenshot of a deleted Facebook post that criticised the site for taking down his call to avenge the deaths of the soldiers who were shot and killed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

In it he warned that "there will never be peace with those monsters in the form of men that have called themselves 'Palestinians' since 1964" [the founding date of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)].

"The thought police of the radical progressives at Facebook have reached me as well!" Mr Netanyahu's Facebook post said.

"Hamas, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime have official pages on Facebook. There are also endless pages calling for the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews. Thousands of violent and extreme left-wing posts against me and my family, including threats of physical violence and immoral murder threats.

"All of these do not violate Facebook's community rules."

Facebook says the goal of its Community Standards is to "encourage expression and create a safe environment", and that the consequences for breaching them "vary depending on the severity of the breach and a person's history on the platform".