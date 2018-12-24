Israel to hold elections in April

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to be returned to office for a fifth time

Israel is to hold a general election in April, the ruling coalition has said.

The political partners decided to call the poll after failing to resolve a dispute over a draft conscription law for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

If PM Benjamin Netanyahu is returned to office he would be on course to become Israel's longest serving leader.

However a question mark hangs over his political future, with the attorney general due to decide whether the PM should be charged with corruption.

Mr Netanyahu is being investigated on suspicion of committing fraud and bribery in three cases.

He has denied the accusations, accusing political opponents of carrying out a witch-hunt against him.