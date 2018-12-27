Image copyright Reuters Image caption Demoted: Adel al-Jubeir was the foreign minister

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has been demoted in a government reshuffle by the country's leader, King Salman.

Mr Jubeir will become minister of state for foreign affairs, with Ibrahim al-Assaf taking over as foreign minister.

The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has shone a spotlight on the ultra-conservative Islamic nation.

Khashoggi was an outspoken critic of the ruling House of Saud.

His articles in the Washington Post had been particularly critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto leader.

Saudi Arabia initially denied all knowledge of the journalist's fate after he disappeared on 3 October, but the Saudi public prosecutor subsequently described it as premeditated murder.

Riyadh denies the ruling royal family was involved and blames "rogue agents".

Mr Jubeir has been prominent in presenting Riyadh's stance, at one point accusing the Western media of "hysteria" in its coverage of the Khashoggi case.