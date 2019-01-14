Image copyright EPA Image caption The plane crashed into a wall separating the airport from a residential area and then hit a house

A cargo plane crash near the Iranian capital, Tehran, has killed 15 people.

The Boeing 707 reportedly exited the runway and hit a wall while trying to land in bad weather at Fath airport in Karaj, 40km (25 miles) west of Tehran.

The Iranian army said only one person - a flight engineer - of the 16 people who were on board had been found alive and taken to hospital for treatment.

The cargo aircraft was transporting meat from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, local media reported.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Only the plane's flight engineer is known to have survived

It is not clear who owned the plane.

A spokesman for Iran's civil aviation said the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport said it was operated by Iran's Payam Air.