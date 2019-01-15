Image copyright Reuters Image caption Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed that a 32km safe zone "will be created by us"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has given a positive response to Donald Trump's call to set up a "safe zone" in Kurdish-held Syria.

The leaders spoke by telephone after Mr Trump threatened to "devastate Turkey economically" if it attacked a Kurdish militia when allied US troops withdrew.

Turkey regards the People's Protection Units (YPG) as a terrorist group.

On Tuesday, Mr Erdogan told Turkish MPs he had agreed that a 32km (20-mile) safe zone "will be created by us".

There was no immediate response from Mr Trump or US officials.

However, the president tweeted on Monday night that he had spoken to Mr Erdogan to "advise where we stand" on the safe zone and US efforts to eliminate the remnants of the Islamic State group in eastern Syria with the help of fighters from the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces alliance.

"Also spoke about economic development between the U.S. & Turkey - great potential to substantially expand!" he added.

Turkey considers the YPG an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for three decades.

The YPG is heavily influenced by the ideology of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan. However, it denies any direct organisational links to the group.