Iran pulls out of 'parts of nuclear deal'

Iran has pulled out of "some commitments" under the 2015 international nuclear deal, a year after it was abandoned by the US.

President Hassan Rouhani informed other major powers still committed to the deal of the decision on Wednesday.

He did not specify which commitments Iran would stop implementing.

The deal is aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief, but Iran-US tensions have risen since Washington quit.

Iran's economy has been hit by renewed US sanctions.