Image copyright Reuters Image caption The attack sparked a gunfight with security forces

The Taliban has attacked the Kabul office of a US aid group, resulting in a stand-off with Afghan security forces that left at least 15 people injured.

Militants are believed to have set off a suicide car bomb before entering the offices of Counterpoint International.

Security forces exchanged gunfire with insurgents as at least 150 workers were evacuated from the building, which is in a busy area of the capital.

The Taliban said it was behind the attack.

It comes amid the sixth round of talks between the US and the Taliban in Qatar, which aim to bring an end to the 18 year war.

Last week, the Taliban turned down a ceasefire agreement proposed by President Ashraf Ghani and Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for peace in the country.

Counterpart International has operated in Afghanistan since 2005 and runs civic engagement projects.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Counterpart International was involved in "harmful Western activities" and the "inter-mixing" of men and women.

Before it was ousted from power in 2001, the Taliban banned women from working outside their homes and insisted they be accompanied by a male relative.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said security forces were going through the NGO building.

"Two floors of the building have been cleared and to avoid civilian casualties, the operation is being undertaken with caution," he said.

Akbar Khan Sahadat, a prosecutor in the Attorney General's office close to the scene of the blast, told AFP how he had escaped.

"We started running out of the building and while running outside, I heard small gunfire and the sound of grenades going off nearby," he said.

John Bass, the US Ambassador to Afghanistan, opposed the attack in a tweet, describing it as "senseless violence".

At least 13 people were killed in an attack on a police headquarters in the northern Afghan city of Pul-e-Khumri on Monday.