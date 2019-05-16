Four people have been killed after a plane crashed three miles to the south of Dubai International Airport.

Three Britons and a South African were aboard the UK-registered DA42 plane, UAE authorities said.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says an investigation is on the way.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

