Egypt police killed in Sinai checkpoint attack

Image copyright AFP Image caption Egyptian security forces have been targeted repeatedly by jihadist militants in northern Sinai

At least eight Egyptian police officers have been killed in a militant attack on a checkpoint in the restive northern Sinai peninsula, officials say.

Five militants were also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the interior ministry said in a statement.

No group immediately said it was behind the attack, which took place west of the city of El-Arish as local people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Egypt has for years been battling a jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai.

An affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) group has killed hundreds of security personnel in attacks since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.