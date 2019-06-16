Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sara Netanyahu signed the plea deal last week and has been ordered to pay a fine

The wife of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted to misuse of state funds and will have to pay $15,000 (£11,910).

Sara Netanyahu was accused of spending $99,300 on outside catering while falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the PM's residence.

She was charged with fraud and breach of trust last year.

Her lawyer said the case had nothing to do with her and said it was an attempt to bring down her husband.

She will have a criminal record, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Prosecutor Erez Padan said that the prosecution had made "significant concessions" that led to a "balanced and right plea deal."

Under the deal, Mrs Netanyahu will repay the state $12,490 and pay a fine of $2,777.