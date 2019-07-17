Turkish diplomat shot dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The attack took place at HuQQabaz restaurant in Irbil's Empire City neighbourhood

A Turkish diplomat was among two people killed in an attack in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Irbil.

The victims are thought to be Turkey's vice-consul in the city, along with a civilian. Turkey has already vowed to retaliate.

The diplomat was among a group of people dining at a restaurant when gunmen opened fire.

No-one has so far claimed the attack but Turkish Kurdish militants are based in the region.

In a statement on Twitter, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said a "necessary response will be given to those who committed this treacherous attack".

The shooting comes as Turkey continues its crackdown on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the area.

Initial reports said that three diplomats had been killed in the attack.